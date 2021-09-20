Man shot, injured during robbery attempt in York City, police investigating

YORK COUNTY, P.a. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured on the 300 block of W. Philadelphia St. in York County on Sunday.

According to the York City Police Department, a 30-year-old male had been shot during a robbery attempt. The victim was then treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the York City Police Department by calling ‪717-846-1234, emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or by submitting a tip online by clicking here.

