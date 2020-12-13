Man shot on College Ave in York, police looking for suspect

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — On Saturday afternoon York City Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound while investigating a shooting on the 1st block of E. College Ave., according to authorities.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and expected to survive.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Det. Pitts at tpitts@yorkcity.org, calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204, York City Police Department at 717-324-2168 or clicking here. Tips can always be anonymous.
