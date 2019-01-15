Man sought for assaulting woman in Manchester Township Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Quincy Hannah [ + - ] Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman in her York County home.

Quincy C. Hannah, 24, of York, is charged with felony counts of strangulation, burglary, and criminal trespass. He's also charged with stalking, theft, simple assault, and harassment.

Northern York County Regional police said Hannah went into the Manchester Township home of a former domestic partner Monday evening and waited for her to return.

The woman said that when she encountered Hannah in an upstairs hallway, he covered her mouth with a rag that had been soaked in chlorine bleach. She was able to break free and run to a neighbor's home where she called for police.

Hannah took off with the woman's cell phone before officers arrived. Investigators said they found the soaked rag, an open bottle of chlorine bleach, and signs of a struggle.

The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding Hannah's whereabouts should call Northern York County Regional police through 911 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.