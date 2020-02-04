Man sought for stabbing at Manchester Township hotel

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a man accused of a stabbing at a Manchester Township hotel.

Jamal S. Anderson, 44, of Red Lion, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses regarding an incident Friday morning in a rear parking lot at the Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road.

Northern York County Regional police said a 28-year-old man was stabbed in his right thigh. He was taken a hospital for treatment and released.

The victim and a witness both identified Anderson as the attacker, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts should call the police department at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.