Man strangled girlfriend in argument over impeachment trial, police say

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man assaulted his girlfriend in their room at a Fairview Township hotel during an argument that started over the Senate impeachment trial, police said.

Lonnie D. Clark, 53, is charged with felony strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary harassment offense regarding the incident Tuesday.

His girlfriend told police that Clark had been drinking and watching the impeachment trial all day and was upset. When she said she wanted to watch something else, Clark called her dumb and stupid, according to a criminal complaint.

Clark then choked the woman, punched her twice and pushed her several times, police said. She was able to call 911 from the hotel office.

The woman told police she wanted Clark charged “because this has become a regular thing in their life,” the complaint states.