Man targeted in York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Police say they discovered one victim, Joshua Rickrode, 20, had been shot in the right hip on the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

It was determined by the police that Rickrode was targeted in this assault.

He was transported to York Hospital for treatment and police are still investigating. Officials say Rickrode is in stable condition at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Instructions for using text tip line

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message

Please reference the incident number 19036054.