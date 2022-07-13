Editor’s Note: The article has been updated. McCachren is no longer wanted and has been arrested.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York police officers have arrested a man charged for contributing to the death of a two-month-old infant.

Robert Eugene McCachren was arrested on Tuesday, July 12, in South Carolina. Police had been searching for him since May.

On January 27, the state police troopers received a phone call about the infant not breathing. When EMS and the troopers arrived at the pop-up trailer, it was determined that the baby was deceased.

McCachren was staying in the trailer with the mother of the child, Ashley Deck, 25, behind a residence on the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road. The trailer residence had limited heat that was provided by a propane tank.

The PSP’s investigation unit reported to the scene and conducted an investigation along with the York County Coroner’s Office. They found drug paraphernalia and “deplorable living conditions.” An autopsy of the infant, identified by the coroner’s office as Aurora Decker, determined that her cause of death was both hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity.

Deck was taken to the York County Prison on May 12 after being charged the day prior by PSP’s Criminal Investigation Unit. She has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children.