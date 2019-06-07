Man wanted for shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York police are looking for a city man they charged in a shooting incident Thursday evening.

Maurice Rucker, 34, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms offenses but remains at large.

Police say Rucker shot a 32-year-old man in the 600 block of East Market Street around 10:40 p.m.

The victim told investigators he was standing outside a nightclub when he saw a man exit the building and pull a gun from his waistband. He said he heard shots being fired, and one of those shots struck him in the left thigh.

He was treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information on Rucker’s whereabouts should call York police at 717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.