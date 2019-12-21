Man wanted for Dover teen’s shooting death arrested in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The second man wanted for the shooting death of a Dover teen in York last week was arrested Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Daiquan Dickerson, 18, of Red Lion, is charged with homicide in the shooting 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on Dec. 12.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force and local officers arrested Dickerson at a hotel on Arsenal Road around 1:35 p.m.

Daiquan Dickerson, left, and Sterling Frantz

Sterling Frantz, 20, of York is also charged with homicide in connection with Shoemaker’s death. He is in the York County Prison without bail.

Shoemaker was struck when someone in another vehicle fired into her green Kia Soul in the area of College and Beaver streets. Shoemaker then crashed and later died at a hospital.

Shoemaker’s 17-year-old passenger, also of Dover, suffered one gunshot wound and a cut to his head from the crash. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old Dover boy was in the Kia but left before officers arrived. He was treated for a broken arm, police said.

Investigators have said they do not believe the incident was a random attack.

Frantz and Dickerson are also charged with attempted homicide, and Dickerson faces an additional count of conspiracy to commit homicide.

Caylah Webb

Police are still looking for Caylah Webb. Police said she owns the car that was involved in the shooting. It is a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania license plate of KZL-6143.