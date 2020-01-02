Man wants memorial telling stories of York race riot victims

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Bob Mann was 14 years old when he saw Lille Belle Allen gunned down during York’s race riots in 1969.

“There was one shot, and then there were 100 shots,” Mann said.

Benches in Farquar Park have the names of Allen and Officer Henry Schaad but not their stories. So on Friday, Mann placed temporary signs with a few short sentences that tell their final moments.

“People don’t know,” Mann said. “It was 50 years ago. People will stop here and ask me what I’m doing. They’re 35, 40 years old and they never even heard this story.”

Mann believes it’s history that needs to be told.

“We learn from our mistakes, and believe me, this was a giant mistake,” he said.

Mann isn’t sure how long the signs will last or whether he can find the money to make them permanent, but even 50 years later, he says it’s never too late to at least try.

“I don’t think there’s ever going to be closure for me or for the family,” he said. “It shouldn’t have ever happened.”

Mann is seeking the city’s approval to make the signs a permanent fixture. He’s hoping the city will help to fund the project. He assumes it could cost up to $8,000.