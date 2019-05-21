Man who pleaded guilty to killing teen brother released from prison Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A York County man who pleaded guilty to murdering his 13-year-old brother as a teenager has been released from prison.

Zachary Witman, 36, was released Tuesday morning. He was eligible for release following a January decision to grant him parole.

Witman was 15 years old when prosecutors said he fatally stabbed his brother Gregory and then buried bloody gloves and a knife at their New Freedom home in 1998. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison.

Witman maintained his innocence for almost 20 years but was offered a plea deal last year while awaiting a resentencing hearing as part of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed automatic life sentences against juveniles unconstitutional.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison.