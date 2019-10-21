Man with reoccurring seizures arrested for vehicular homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Murphy Franklin, who has had a history with traffic accidents and seizures, was arrested and charged Monday with vehicular homicide after ignoring a stop sign and killing a bicyclist.

On June 28, 2018, Franklin, 48, failed to stop at a stop sign and continued through a T-intersection. His vehicle then left the roadway, went over a curb and sidewalk, crossed a patch of grass, and struck a man riding his bicycle on the rail trail.

The bicyclist was thrown down an embankment and died due to blunt force trauma. Franklin’s vehicle also followed down the embankment and flipped over.

Franklin has a history of seizures, headaches, and migraines, stating that the had a seize and blacked out during the incident. He stated that he woke up the next day with a headache but did not think much of it.

He has had multiple previous accidents resulting from headaches and seizures:

On July 7, 2011, Franklin was involved in a serious 4 vehicle crash which involved injuries on Interstate 83. He claimed to have blacked out prior to the accident and only remembers someone helping him from his vehicle after the crash.

On April 25, 2012, Franklin was involved in a vehicle crash where he rear-ended another vehicle. After the initial impact, the defendant’s vehicle continued through a parking lot, through a guard rail, and into a creek. He stated he stopped taking his seizure medication because he thought he was ok, but admitted to having dizzy spells.

On May 23, 2014, Franklin woke up with a headache but decided to drive anyway. He drove to work and ended up driving the wrong way on a one-way street, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle. He had again stopped taking his medication.