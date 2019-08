YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police believe the death of a man and woman in York County is the result of a murder-suicide.

Northern York County Regional police said they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Stonegate Drive in Conewago Township around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a 40-year-old woman found had multiple gunshot wounds. A 50-year-old man found dead had a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe the man shot the woman and then himself.

A 9mm handgun was recovered from the home.