Manchester Township man arrested for allegedly shooting dog in face

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday a man was arrested for allegedly shooting a dog in the face with a .45 caliber handgun, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Aaron Willis allegedly shot the adult male Cane Corso after dog wasn’t fully cooperative with having its nails trimmed.

According to the police the dog had no major facial injures and was taken into a Cumberland County emergency animal clinic for surgery.

It is unknown if the dog will survive as of Thursday morning.

Willis was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and recklessly endangering another person.