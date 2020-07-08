Manna Pro Building to be demolished

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An eyesore is finally coming down as the demolition on the Manna Pro Building near the York Fairgrounds is underway.
The building has been vacant for over a decade because the city didn’t have the money to remove it.
So when matt burp offered to take it off their hands, the city was delighted. Burp, a York County native, specializes in restoring blighted properties.
Its estimated the demolition will cost around $500,000.
