Maryland-based photo company moves headquarters to York County, creates new jobs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland company is moving its headquarters to York County, Pa.

The professional photo printing lab company, Nations Photo Lab, will relocate from Cockeysville, Md., to Springettsbury Township in York County, and will create 125 new, local jobs.

The company has purchased an existing 74,000 square-foot building that they plan to renovate.

“We have great housing opportunities and certainly think new employees to our township, to our region, to our county, is always a good thing and helps strengthen the overall economic power of York County,” said Charles Wurster, of Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors.

As an incentive to move, Nations Photo Lab got more than $200,000 in grants from the state.