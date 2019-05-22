Maryland State Police may join death investigation of Baltimore detective

BALTIMORE (WHTM) - Maryland State Police may become involved in an investigation into the death of Baltimore police Detective Sean Suiter, a York County resident killed by a gunshot in 2017.

The state police in a statement Wednesday said they are in preliminary discussions with Baltimore police about conducting a joint review of the case. The state agency said, however, that it will not assume responsibility for the investigation, WMAR-TV reported.

Authorities launched a massive manhunt after Suiter, 43, died from a bullet wound to his head on Nov. 15, 2017. Police said Suiter had approached a suspicious man while on a case and was shot with his own gun during a struggle.

Suiter, a married father of five, lived in Conewago Township. A reward for information leading to his killer reached $215,000. No suspect was ever found.

Ten months later, in August 2018, an independent review board issued a report that said the fatal shot was likely self-inflicted. Suiter died hours before he was to testify in front of a grand jury investigating police corruption.

The state medical examiner's office has ruled Suiter's death a homicide and has not changed that determination.