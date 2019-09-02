Measles found in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A positive case of the measles has been confirmed in York County.

The patient was diagnosed at York Hospital but visited several locations in both York and Dauphin counties.

Right now, Wellspan is contacting and actively calling anyone that could have come in contact with this disease.

“It’s scary, I have people reaching out that are in healthcare because they’re concerned they don’t want to get this disease they know how bad it is,” said Dr. Mark Goedecker, Regional Medical Director for Wellspan.

According to Wellspan, the patient diagnosed with measles started showing symptoms on August 26 and visited locations between August 22- August 29.

You could be at risk if, in that time, you visited the Fuddruckers in York, the Hershey Theater, Wellspan Stony Brook Health Center and York Hospital.

Goedecker says a patient is contagious four days before a rash is visible. The disease is spread through airborne droplets from sneezing and coughing and can stay in the air for up to two hours.

“We have windows that were given to us by the State Department of Health and the location so we have very specific times that we can then ask patients if they were here or at any of these locations during those times,” said Dr. Goedecker.

Goedecker says if you received a vaccine, you are in the clear.

“If they are not certain of their immunity or they have not had shots, we will talk to them about what steps can be done,” he said.

So far, it is too soon to tell if other cases will emerge but Goedecker says the spread is due to a lack of vaccinations.

“All of what we’re seeing right now with the measles outbreak across the country these could’ve been prevented if we vaccinated.”

Symptoms include: high fever, runny nose red watery eyes and cough.

Wellspan Measles Exposure Hotline: 717-812-5330