Mechanicsburg woman arrested for endangering the welfare of children

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Fairview Township Police arrested Brittany Simpson, 26 of Mechanicsburg, after being notified of an incident on Oct. 31, 2020. According to police, Simpson was charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

York Hospital treated Simpson’s 4-year-old son for ligature marks and bruising on his neck, allegedly caused by Simpson.

According to the Fairview Township Police report, “The young child allegedly placed a jump rope around another child’s neck. In return Brittany disciplined her son by placed the jump rope around his neck and tightening it to the point she caused ligature marks and bruising.”

Simpson admitted to slapping her son in the face and “slightly squeezing” the jump rope around her son’s neck.