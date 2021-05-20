Meet Katie ‘cada: Brood X Cicada Party 2021 is ON in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Everyone knows it’s coming because the calendar says it is, but somehow it’s still hard to believe.

Any human who ever made an appointment for the next morning, and promptly forgot it, has to marvel at how Brood X cicadas count 17 years and emerge right on time, something not even cicada experts fully understand.

Well, they’ve done it again. A viewer in Etters, York County, alerted abc27 News to what was taking place outside his home, and what abc27’s “Chief Cicada Correspondent” found there didn’t disappoint.

It’s 64 degrees underground, the soil temperature at which cicadas emerge, according to abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder.