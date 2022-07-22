READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corporation, Met-Ed is planning to upgrade its distribution system in York County.

According to a release from the company, this upgrade is to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, most notably during severe weather. The work includes creating a point between two power lines and installing a remote control switch that can communicate in real-time conditions of the local power network to system operators.

This will allow the system operators to temporarily switch customers from one line to the other so electricity can be provided even when workers are making repairs. The project is designed to make service more reliable for around 900 rural customers.

The upgrades are part of Met-Ed’s Long Term Infrastructure Improvement plan, which is a $153 million initiative to accelerate capital investments in the distribution system over a five-year period.

“Part of our service territory in southeastern York County near the Susquehanna River is rugged and densely wooded, increasing the potential for tree-related outages,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Operations. “The work we are doing will provide an alternative power source to feed nearly 900 customers in the New Bridgeville and Brogue areas, benefitting them by shortening the duration of service interruptions while crews work to restore power following an outage.”

Work on the project is to start later this year, which will involve the reconstruction of a two-mile section of the power line and installing the remote control switch. This is to create the common tie point between two lines in Chanceford Township, one line running from New Bridgeville Road to Gripe Road, and the second line from Lucky Road to Gripe Road.

The company plans on installing more automated devices on the local power network in the next several years.