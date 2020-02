YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York is alerting residents and visitors that due to upcoming electrical work by Met-Ed the westbound entrance of the Market Street Parking Garage will be closed Wednesday.

The electric company will be working at 51 East Market Street, on Feb. 26 which will cause the entrance of the Market Street Parking Garage to be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until approximately 4:00 p.m.