Mid-State Police chase ends in fiery crash, injuring two

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A police chase in York County ended in a fiery crash.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper was conducting stationary radar patrol on I-83 North when a blue Ford Fusion passed at 89 miles per hour in a 55 zone. When the officer attempted to complete a traffic stop, the driver exited the highway and attempted to flee, driving into oncoming traffic at speeds in excess of 90 mph.

As the driver fled, he attempted to cross a solid red light at the intersection of SR 182 and SR 74 (Queens St). At that time, the vehicle collided with another vehicle. carrying 70-year-old and 82-year-old occupants, trapping them inside.

The troopers then rushed to the scene taking Tychic Ellerby and Shon Palmer of Baltimore, MD, into custody. Both occupants are charged with Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

The victims were transported to York Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.