Midstate animal shelters benefit from ‘Betty White Challenge’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fans of the late Betty White have found a way to honor her. The “Betty White Challenge” is taking place Monday, Jan. 17, on what would’ve been her 100th birthday.

The social media challenge encourages people to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name. White, best known for her television roles, was also known for her love of animals.

York County SPCA says it already received hundreds of dollars worth of donations in her name and expects that to grow. The shelter says the money will go towards helping to feed its animals.

“The most impactful way to support community pets and the local resource center is by giving locally,” said Steven Martinez, executive director of York SPCA. “Betty White is this national icon and yet her challenge encourages people and focuses on the value of giving locally.”

If you are looking to adopt, shelters have a list of animals looking for homes on their websites.