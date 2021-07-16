Midstate Catholics to gather for 100 year anniversary for York church

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate Catholics are gathering on July 16 to mark a milestone for a church in York.

Immaculate Conception BVM Church, better known as Saint Mary’s, is marking its 100-year anniversary of being consecrated. Saint Mary’s was founded in 1852 by Bishop John Neumann, who later became a saint.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

However, it was not consecrated until 1921 when the mortgage ended and the church owned the property. Today, Saint Mary’s serves a diverse congregation holding weekend masses in both English and Spanish.

“This is the 100th anniversary and in the church liturgy, each parish is allowed to celebrate that anniversary every year with great solemnity and so for the 100th anniversary we’re kind of doing with as much solemnity as we can muster,” Father Kuchinski, Pastor, Immaculate Conception BVM Church, said.

Bishop William Gainer and Pastors of the Church will attend tonight’s anniversary celebration, which begins at 6:00 p.m.