Midstate celebrates The Lunar New Year

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Today is the Lunar New Year, meaning celebrations around the world, but here in the Midstate, it can be described as subdued.

Health authorities don’t want large groups of people gathering the way they usually would to celebrate the holiday.

In York the well known Asian grocery store Fu Chao is closed for the holiday and another store downtown has been closed since Wednesday in observance of the holiday.

To all those here in the Midstate who celebrate, from all of us at abc27, happy new year.