Midstate construction mogul Bob Kinsley passed away

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate construction mogul has passed away. Bob Kinsley founded Kinsley Construction in 1963.

“We have lost an amazing leader,” said Robert A. Kinsley II, CEO of Kinsley Enterprises in a statement to Kinsley employees. “Bob was our founder, a visionary leader and man with unfailing energy. He cannot be replaced. There are no words big enough to describe the impact he had on so many of us. All of us will remember just trying to keep up with him when he walked across a job site.”

While day-to-day operations of the company are managed by Bob’s sons who grew up in the business, Bob was actively involved in business operations daily. The company says relationships were paramount to him, and he made it a priority to visit project sites as much as possible.

Bob passed away on June 10 at the age of 79.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.