Midstate data CEO faces multiple stalking related charges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Founder and CEO of United Fiber and Data, Bill Hynes, is facing multiple charges including stalking, assault, and burglary after police say a victim reported numerous allegations against him.

Hynes is accused of recording a fake second mortgage on the victim’s home in Spring Garden Township and stalking her.

Among the additional offenses, Hynes previously placed a GPS tracker on the victim’s car without her knowledge and allegedly violated a temporary PFA order by posting comments on her facebook page using a fake account.

United Fiber and Data had previously worked to make York a data hub with varying projects that looked to expand a fiber optics line from New York to Virginia and placing a data center in the city.

