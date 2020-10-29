Midstate families plan for socially distanced trick-or-treating

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Families across the Midstate are adjusting their plans for Halloween.

Many parents have already been planning to celebrate differently for safety reasons. Now neighborhoods like Hampden Township and New Cumberland are also moving their celebrations from Thursday to Saturday because of expected rain.

Libby Ruby’s family lives in a neighborhood in New Cumberland. She’s already prepared for socially distanced trick-or-treating.

“So our safety protocol this year was that we don’t have to interact with any of the kids. We don’t want anyone to have to talk to us. We’ll keep our door open. We have everything bagged up individual. They just grab one and go,” Ruby said.

Kids like Chase Gonzales are excited for the holiday. He’s planning to be the Hulk, and already has all the details figured out.

“We just walk but then we come to a house, but then we knock, ring the doorbell. But then they give us candy,” Gonzales said.

Sam Herbert is dressing up as a National Geographic photographer. He thinks the holiday will feel pretty normal for trick-or-treaters like him.

“I feel like it will be the same but we might have to wear a mask but that’s really all,” Herbert said.

Calvin Ruby is going as a Ravens football player and his brother Roman will be a pirate. They’re both most excited for the candy.

Their mom Libby has talked through all of the safety rules with them and thinks they’ll have no problem adjusting.

“I think they’re about as resilient as it comes. The kids are reacting and changing since March. So this really isn’t anything new, it’s just a safe way that we can do it,” Ruby said. “We see these neighbors every day. They know about my kids safety, they try to keep them safe too. So I think that that’s a good way just keep in your little bubble as best you can, but give them a taste of the normalcy with the people they see anyway,” Ruby said.

To see a list of neighborhood plans you can go here.

