Midstate residents do their part to clear roadways, sidewalks during Monday snowstorm

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As snow falls across the Midstate, it continues to cover roadways and make things difficult for drivers.

With the ground covered in a layer of snow, it has become difficult for plows to keep up. And while traveling, there are a growing number of slippery spots to look out for.

There are also plenty of fresh flakes for a Dauphin Co. father and son duo to sled on. While they sped downhill, another father and son pair had an uphill battle as plow drivers.

“Everything was bone dry and we turned around about an hour later after taking a nap, and everything had snow on it,” said Ryan Quackenbush, a snow plow driver.

So they got to work, trying to clear things up as the snow continued coming down.

“Yeah you just can’t catch up really. You’re trying and trying and you just gotta keep pushing because everybody still needs to get to the stores,” Quackenbush said.

York County’s spokesman says the quickest way to get the roads cleared is for drivers to stay off of them.

“That’s the best way for crews to get to clear them. It gives the plows the space they need,” York Co. spokesman Mark Walters said.

About halfway through his work day as a mail carrier, Ricky Reed decided to do just that.

“I started sliding more and more and then I started getting stuck every time I stopped at a box so I figured it’s time to call it quits,” Reed said.

His neighbor also tried to stay off the streets Monday night but hit the sidewalks as soon as the snow let up.

“We’re just clearing up me and my neighbor. We’re just trying to take care of business. The snow looked like it stopped for a while I guess so we’ll see what happens there,” Elick Yadon Jr. said.

Love it or hate it, winter weather just comes with the territory.

“We just got to deal with it. Just got to be ok with it. We live in Pennsylvania,” Reed said.

York County’s spokesman tells abc27 News, when there’s heavy snow like this, everyone needs to be prepared for possible power outages.

That means residents must ensure they have water, flashlights and extra batteries ready just in case.