Mini-Casino Coming to Former Sears Store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Penn National, a Wyomissing-based gambling outfit, secured an option on the former Sears store.

In June, Springettsbury Township officials agreed to rezone parts of the mall to allow for the mini casino, despite disapproval from concerned residents.

Officials believe the casino would bring a massive economy boost.

abc27 reached out to the Galleria for comment. They say they see the casino as a great opportunity to offer hundreds of new jobs and greater tax revenue.

All Penn National needs to officially lease the space is a final seal of approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The township says they don't foresee any hold ups.

