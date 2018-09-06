Penn National plans mini-casino for York Galleria Mall Video

YORK, Pa (WHTM) - Penn National Gaming plans to put a mini-casino in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, York County.

Eric Schippers, Senior Vice President of Penn National Gaming, tells abc27 news that the company has secured an option on the former Sears store in the mall. They plan to file an application on September 12 with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for a satellite casino at that location.

The company in January submitted a winning bid of just over $50 million for a casino that would go inside a 30-mile circle centered in Yoe.

Penn National operates a full casino in Grantville. It also won a mini-casino bid for a site on the Lancaster-Berks county line.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, the owner of the Parx Casino in Bucks County, won a bid for a casino that would go inside a 30-mile circle centered in Shippensburg.