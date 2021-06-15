Miss America contestants coming to York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Competitors for Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania Teen are getting ready for a week’s worth of rehearsal and the road to “Miss America” led contestants to York on Tuesday, June 15.

The first night of the competition is Thursday at the Appell Center. Winners will be chosen Saturday, June 19, earning both a chance at the national title along with scholarship money.

“Having it in this central location and having so much history surrounding York County, it’s incredible that we get to hold the competition here,” Elisa Rivera, Miss York County, said.

This Miss America Teen Contest is set for July in Orland. The Miss America competition will mark its 100th anniversary in December at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut.