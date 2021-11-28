Miss Pennsylvania competing in Miss America competition

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Miss Pennslyvania is headed for the Miss America title. But, before she takes off for this new journey, the community came together for a proper sendoff.

26-year-old Meghan Sinisi says she’s excited to compete in the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Competition next month. The Altoona native hopes to inspire autism appreciation through her non-profit. Sinisi says she couldn’t have gotten this far without the support of the community.

“It’s amazing to see how many people have been along this journey either from the begging or just hopped in along the way and have made a difference in my life. I want to return that all to them and give them thanks today as we celebrate my journey as well” Sinisi said.

The last Miss Pa. in the Miss America contest hasn’t been crowned in nearly 70 years.