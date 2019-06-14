Miss Pennsylvania Competition kicks off in York Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The 2019 Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition kicked off Thursday night in a place it's never been held before.

York welcomed 28 "miss" contestants - or candidates, as the revamped organization is now calling them - and 18 "teen" contestants, with all of them competing at the same time on the same stage.

Thursday was preliminary night number one, and Friday will see candidates take on preliminary night number two.

All candidates compete in evening gown, on stage question, talent and private interview with a panel of judges, which focuses on their personal platform that they plan to advocate for if they're crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2019.

The top 11 will be revealed Saturday evening; soon after, a new Miss Pennsylvania will be crowned.

She will go on to represent the Keystone State in the Miss America Competition later this year.