York

Missing Maryland woman maybe in the York area

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 04:34 AM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 08:28 AM EST

Missing Maryland woman maybe in the York area

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Maryland are looking a missing woman who maybe in the York area. 

Elsie Lugo-Cruz, 23, was last seen in Aberdeen, Maryland on November 7 leaving a friends house, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. 

Lugo-Cruz has missed work which is out of character for her, said police. 

She is described as 5'1" tall and thin and has a tattoo of the name Emiliano on her left collarbone. 

She could be driving an older model silver BMW. 

If you know where she is contact Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local