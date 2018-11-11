Missing Maryland woman maybe in the York area Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Maryland are looking a missing woman who maybe in the York area.

Elsie Lugo-Cruz, 23, was last seen in Aberdeen, Maryland on November 7 leaving a friends house, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Lugo-Cruz has missed work which is out of character for her, said police.

She is described as 5'1" tall and thin and has a tattoo of the name Emiliano on her left collarbone.

She could be driving an older model silver BMW.

If you know where she is contact Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.