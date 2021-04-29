Missing New Jersey couple in their 90s located at farm store in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A missing 94-year-old man and his 96-year-old wife from New Jersey were located by Newberry Township Police Officers Tuesday at a farm store in York County.

Police say the couple had been reported missing after family members discovered they were absent from their residence in New Jersey.

Officers responding to a call of a confused male at Rutter’s Farm Store located at 2215 Old Trail Rd., soon discovered the male and his wife were identified as the missing couple by police in New Jersey.

Police were able to quickly identify the couple was in danger due to a cognitive impairment condition and coordinate with family members for their safe return home.