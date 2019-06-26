Mom threatens lawsuit over bullying of son on school bus

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A West York parent says she wants justice after her child was mistreated on a school bus, and her lawsuit warnings are gaining attention.

Rhonda Lucky says her son was punched on the bus in January but administrators did not punish the students responsible. It’s not just the school district she wants to sue, but nine other agencies including the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Deliquency, the Department of Education, and the West Manchester Township Police Department.

Lucky’s lawyer, Rebecca Lyttle says those agencies should have stepped up when the school district denied the bullying accusations.

In a statement, the West York Area School District called the allegations “vague and not specific.” Administrators won’t respond to the threat until a lawsuit is filed. Other agencies named in the suit refused comment.

Lucky’s attorney plans to file the lawsuits this fall.