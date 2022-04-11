YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting took place on Monday night in the City of York. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital.

According to York County dispatch, the shooting occurred on the 500 block of Walnut Street and was called in around 7:20 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

More information is expected, according to the York City Police CRIMEWATCH report, after more details are revealed through their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by going to their website and submitting tips or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204. People can also call the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more details as they become available.