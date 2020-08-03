Money lost, but questions to be had: Should COVID-19 positive employees be required to provide proof of test?

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It all started with the worst news a restaurant could get. A Collusion Tap Works employee in York reported that they tested positive for coronavirus. So the owners did what they were advised: made a public announcement, sanitized everything, threw out food supplies, and closed down.

Chuck Barnes, co-owner of Collusion, said “there was no question in our mind that we had to do that, we owed it to the staff and the general public.”

In the two weeks that they were closed, Collusion was losing tens of thousands of dollars. They were also missing out on documentation to know if their employee did in fact test positive.

Management did inquire about the test results, but those results are protected by HIPAA laws. According to the Department of Health, it’s not required to show an employer proof of a positive test result.

Collusion says they’re thrilled to be back open again, but the 25-percent indoor capacity rule is still making it hard to keep customers. While they do have outdoor seating – people don’t necessarily want to be eating in the heat.

