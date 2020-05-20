More changes to York polling locations as mail-in ballot applications spike

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York county is changing over a dozen polling locations for the upcoming primary and there could be even more on the way. The county says the biggest change, however, could be the number of people not going to the polls at all. Over 30 thousand people in York County have applied for a mail-in ballot so far.

Some changes to polling places are permanent, stemming from the issues the county saw in the last election. Others are temporarily stemming from covid19. County officials have about two weeks to get the word out, and some township leaders are worried about voter turnout.

In Wrightsville, there’s a bit of concern. Eric White, borough council president, fears low voter turnout

“Nobody contacted the borough, nobody contacted the party, nobody contacted the committee,” said White.

The county changed Wrightsville borough ward three from the elementary school to its high school, two townships away. White said the Elementary school has been a popular polling location for almost 500 voters. It’s among a slew of last-minute changes.

“There’s a lot of walkers, people walk to the polls to vote, that’s would you should be able to do in a small town, I don’t know what the thinking is on this,” said White.

County Commissioner Julie Wheeler responded Tuesday to the sudden change saying quote:

“Finalizing polling locations and workers during this COVID pandemic is a constant moving target. On a daily basis, polling locations are withdrawing and poll workers are declining to assist with the election.

The Wrightsville Borough, 3rd Ward polling location was located at the Eastern York School District Administration Building. Due to concerns of compliance with state and CDC guidelines at the Administration Building, the County and the school district discussed relocation.

Lower Windsor Township, 2nd Ward currently resides at the Performing Arts Center of the Eastern York High School.

The school district graciously offered up additional space at the high school which allows for social distancing and provides for safety of poll workers and voters. As a result, the Wrightsville Borough, 3rd Ward poll has been temporarily relocated to the gymnasium lobby of Eastern York High School. The Eastern York High School location is less than 3 miles from the Eastern York School District Administration building.

When polls are located in municipal buildings, the municipalities are involved in the relocation. But in this case the polling location was not located in a municipal building. As a result, we resolved the issue with the School District who provided an alternate location.”

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, May 26,