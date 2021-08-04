Mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus detected in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been detected in York County.

Experts say positive samples were collected from York City, Hanover, Penn, Manchester and Fairview Townships. Additional sampling and surveillance is required but residents are asked to be proactive by inspecting their yards and reduce yard clutter.

Residents can also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers. Clothing and repellents containing DEET are the most effective.

“Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns,” said the York County Board of Commissioners.

Experts say the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from standing or stagnant water often left by humans. Something as small as a bottle cap is enough for mosquito larvae. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year.

York County residents can report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website, calling the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program at 717-840-2375, or emailing to LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.