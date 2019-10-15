Mother of woman fatally shot says she begged daughter to get out of relationship

McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Photographs of Nicole Cash and her son Javion hang on every wall of her parent’s house. It was here where Sandra Green learned from police that her daughter had been killed.

“They said I hate to tell you, but your daughter is deceased,” Green said. “I’m like, what do you mean? No, not my Nicki. Not my baby.”

Joshua J. Wertz, 30, told a 911 dispatcher he shot Cash, his 26-year-old girlfriend, during an argument early Sunday at his West Manheim Township home. He said he had an AR-15 rifle in his possession, and when Cash went to grab the rifle, it discharged into her head, according to the criminal complaint.

Cash, of McSherrystown, was holding her 9-month-old son when she was shot, police said in the complaint.

Her mother and sister will take care of Javion. Doctors say it’s too early to know if he’ll suffer injuries from the sound of the gunshot, but for now, he’s a happy, playful baby.

“She said Mom, I love you. Josh just got home,” Green said, recalling her last conversation with her daughter. “I said I love you, too. I’ll see you tomorrow night.”

Cash’s relationship with Wertz, she says, was “toxic.”

“Very toxic. I begged her to get out, begged her, but she said Mom, I love him. I can do this to protect Javion.”

Despite warning signs, Cash stayed with Wertz.

“The one night, he held her down, elbowed her and broke her jaw in both places,” Green said.

Her message is for other women who are ignoring violence, convinced things will change. For her daughter, the worst happened, and that’s something she’ll never able to change.

“I just want to wake up and it not be true,” she said.

The family has a GoFundMe for donations to help provide for Jovian.