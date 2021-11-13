Motorcyclist dies after collision with a pickup truck in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Brad Striebig, a 68-year-old man from York Township, was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. on Friday after a collision between his motorcycle a pickup truck earlier in the day, according to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

Striebig, who was not wearing a helmet, was reportedly heading west on West College Avenue on his Honda Ruckus moped. He was on the shoulder area of the road when the driver of a Chevy Silverado slowed to go around him, according to the report.

The report says Striebig then made a U-turn into the Silverado’s path, and the truck hit him. He was unresponsive after the crash and was taken to Wellspan York Hospital, where he died.

According to the coroner’s report, the cause of death was blunt force head trauma due to injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash, and the manner of death was accidental.