DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist appeared to be flown from the scene of a serious crash in Dillsburg on Monday night.

York County dispatch confirmed to abc27 that the crash happened on US 15 northbound near a Sheetz. According to 511PA US 15 between Dogwood Manor, Harrisburg Street, Mountain Road, and Carlisle Road is either closed or under heavy traffic due to the crash. Traffic is also affected on S. Baltimore Street.

A witness says a helicopter was brought in and landed on a residential street to transport the victim.

The condition of the motorcyclist and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.