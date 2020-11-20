Mount Joy woman charged with embezzling nearly $60,000 in funds from local organizations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The District Attorney’s Office announced charges on Friday filed against Susan Lynn Adams Diaz, 56, of Mount Joy, following a lengthy investigation into her alleged misappropriation of approximately $60,000 in funds.

Adams Diaz has been charged with three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, three counts of receiving stolen property and one count of fraudulent or deceptive business practices.

Investigators determined that Adams Diaz fraudulently obtained and misused approximately $60,000 dating back to October 2018.

Adams Diaz used the funds to make personal purchases, pay credit card bills, dine out, concert tickets, groceries, cash withdrawals, pay travel expenses and monthly motorcycle loan payments for her boyfriend.

The funds were intended to support a three-day motorcycle event called ‘Full Throttle,’ scheduled to take place during York Bike Week at the York Fairground/York Expo Center. The York County Motor Fund (YCMF)was formed to help provide training and police motorcycles to York City and York County Police Motorcycle Units, and other fundraising events for the YCMF.

“This is part of an ongoing effort to protect individuals and organizations from those who wish to profit from ill-gotten gains,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday. “I would like to further commend the collaborative efforts of the York Area Regional Police Department and members of my Detective Bureau for their outstanding work.”

Adams Diaz has been placed on supervised bail pending her preliminary hearing on December 22 at 2 p.m. before MDJ Williams.