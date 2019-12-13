Mt. Rose contractor seeks more time, money

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The I-83 construction project in the Mount Rose area of York County has been going on for years–with lots of deadlines missed.

The contractor, Cherry Hill Construction, is now taking the state to court and asking for more than $24 million in addition to an extension of 598 days.

Local drivers aren’t happy the construction is still ongoing.

“They want to what, double the amount of money they’re making off it and take another two years to finish it? It’s a little bit excessive I think,” said Jacob Schrengost, manager at Ace of Vapes.

Schrengost says the Mount Rose/I-83 construction is more than a nuisance.

“We’ve definitely seen kind of a change in business from it,” Schrengost said. “I actually had a woman today tell that me she avoids coming here just because of the work being done on 83.”

“I’ve been traveling back and forth from New Castle, Pennsylvania for about four years now and I’ve never seen the road not under construction,” driver Robert Shelenberger said.

Cherry Hill Construction is far behind schedule for the $58 million project.

“In times past, it’s rare to see more than two or three people working on it,” Shelenberger said. “It was just recently that they’ve started to gang up on it and it looks like they’re headed in the right direction.”

For every day the project isn’t done, PennDOT is penalizing the company thousands of dollars. But in a filing with the Pennsylvania Board of Claims, Cherry Hill Construction says it should get that money back and then some due to PennDOT supposedly breaching its contract multiple times.

“I think that something else needs to be done. If they need to bring in another company or outsource it or something to get the job done in the next six months, it definitely needs taken care of,” Schrengost said.

PennDOT chose not to comment on pending litigation while Cherry Hill Construction could not be reached.