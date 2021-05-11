Mt. Rose interchange project misses yet another deadline, no word on any future work

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — We have new information on an infamous, nightmare construction project on I-83.

The latest deadline for the Mt. Rose interchange project was Tuesday, yet another deadline missed.

Anyone who’s driven through there lately can see that pretty clearly.

In fact, it’s far from finished.

State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill introduced a bill on Tuesday to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.

“So this project that began in 2015 was supposed to be completed in 2018. It’s now three years later, and it’s significantly over budget,” Phillips-Hill said.

When questioned, PennDOT gave us the following statement.

“The Department has not received an updated schedule from the contractor from their indicated completion date of May 11.”

There are still five more steps the project needs to complete they are, complete final pavement surface course over the entire project, final pavement marking, installing permanent signs, traffic signal components and punch list items of work.