Multivehicle accident closes all lanes near Exit 16A on I-83N near York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 16A: PA 74 South – Queen Street and Exit: PA 124 – Mt. Rose Avenue has closed all lanes in that area.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to York County dispatch, there is fuel on the roadway as a result of the accident. The lanes will remain closed until clean-up is done. The heaviest traffic is off of Exit 16A.

As of Friday, Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m., there is not an estimated time that the clean-up will complete to allow traffic to resume as normal. Motorists should consider a different route. For updates on major roadways and traffic, visit 511pa by clicking here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. There are no reported injuries or deaths at this time. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.