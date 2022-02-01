Municipalities surrounding York tentatively agree to sewage plant sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The sale isn’t yet final, but municipalities surrounding the city of York have tentatively agreed to withdraw their objections and allow the sale to proceed in exchange for a promise not to raise rates for three years.

The five municipalities — York Township, North York Borough, Manchester Township, Spring Garden Township, and West Manchester Township — had previously complained the deal could cause residents’ sewer rates to soar.

The City of York plans to sell its wastewater treatment plant, which also serves surrounding municipalities, to Pennsylvania-American Water for $235 million.

“I’m so very thankful to all the participants, the municipalities,” City of York Mayor Michael Helfrich told abc27 News. “I know we had some disagreements along the way … but we’ve all come to the table and all done what I believe is best for the future of York City and York County.

City leaders had warned a failure to sell the plant could result in higher tax rates.

A statement issued by the city, attributed to Helfrich, read:

“Following months of negotiations, the interested parties have reached agreement on the proposed sale of the York City Wastewater System to Pennsylvania-American Water Company. Today, the agreement was submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for its consideration as part of the overall review and approval process. The agreement protects the interests of city and suburban sewer users alike. The City of York appreciates our suburban neighbors, the State Advocates (OCA, I&E and OSBA), The York Water Company and Pennsylvania-American Water Cimpany for their good faith efforts to reach consensus and agreement on this important transaction. It is our hope that, together, we can bring this sale to PUC approval and conclusion for the benefit of the City and the entire York region.” York City Mayor Michael Helfrich

West Manchester Township Manager Kelly Kelch issued a response to the agreement on behalf of the five surrounding municipalities:

“Since the beginning, the York Area Regional Sewer Authority’s [which represents the five municipalities] focus has been steadfast to act in the best interest of our ratepayers to deliver long-term and predictable fair rates. After intense negotiations, we are pleased to announce we have reached a settlement in principle that has fulfilled our goals including a three year rate freeze for our ratepayers, 40 year rate certainty with fair rate increases after this freeze based on CPI, the ability to seek alternative and potentially less expensive treatment options if the PUC changes our contractural rate, and a professional and competent operator who will bill correctly. The members of the authority look forward to beginning to build a mutually beneficial relationship with Pennsylvania American Water moving forward and appreciate everyone who has participated in, and supported this effort since the beginning.” West Manchester Township Manager Kelly Kelch on behalf of the five municpalities.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission will have the final say over whether the sale proceeds.